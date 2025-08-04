Fire destroys camper in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MD - Fire officials say a camper was destroyed, and other properties were damaged.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says on Aug. 3, around 1:30 p.m., a camper caught fire on Robbins Street, at Allen Street.
Officials say the fire started in the rear of the 22' Arctic Fox pull behind camper trailer. Fire officials determined the cause to be accidental, resulting from an electrical event involving the camper's power cord that was plugged into a generator.
As a result, the fire marshal says a neighboring home located at 700 Robbins Street, and two small sheds behind the property, were damaged by heat.
It reportedly took one firefighter about 10 minutes to get the flames under control. Damage is estimated around $20,000.