EDEN, Md. - The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early Monday morning fire that left an Eden home in ruins.
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the home, located at 1035 McGrath Road.
The Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding fire departments from both Worcester and Wicomico counties assisted with the fire. First arriving firefighters experienced fire conditions that had spread throughout the structure with a partial building collapse. The home, built in 1930 is owned by McGrath Land Holdings LLC, and was occupied at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 410-632-5666. Callers can remain anonymous.