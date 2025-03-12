Whitehaven, Md. - Multiple fire companies from Wicomico County were called to Whitehaven early Wednesday morning for a fire that appears to have caused significant damage to a home on River Street.
Official information on the fire remains scarce as of early Wednesday, but the Salisbury Fire Department shared several photos on social media. The images show a home on River Street that suffered major damage due to the fire. From the images shared to social media, the fire appears to be just a few doors down from the historic Whitehaven Hotel and just feet from the Whitehaven Ferry.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. on March 11 by a neigbor. It took 50 firefighters 2 hours to control the flames at the two-story home.
Investigators estimate total loss from the fire at $350,000. Luckily, the home was not occupied during the fire.
The Fire Marshal's office continues to investigate and say the cause is still being determined. Officials did note that the home was undergoing renovations including the hardwood floors being refinished with Linseed Oil.