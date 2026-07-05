LAUREL, Del. - A house was partially engulfed by fire on the Fourth of July in Laurel, according to the Delmar Fire Department.
Delmar Fire officials say the house on fire was on the corner of Trussum Pond Road and Gordy Road.
Powellville Volunteer Fire Company says they were helping Sussex Station 81 with a fireworks celebration when Sussex was called to the fire, and they say people were trapped inside.
Powellville Fire officials say the fire was well-underway when they got there, and the roof partially collapsed.
They say it took three hours to get under control, and there were crews and EMS from Laurel, Powellville, Delmar, Sharptown, Blades, Seaford, Gumboro, Sussex County EMS Medic 102, Medic 202, EMS 200, and MCU-1.