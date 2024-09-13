Fire Destroys Pole Barn in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, MD - A fire left a pole barn in ruins and one person with minor burns.
The Maryland State Fire Marshals Office says the fire happened Sept. 12 on Drapers Mill Road around 5:32 p.m. Fire marshals say a person sustained minor burns from the fire, but refused treatment.
Officials say it took 60 firefighters from the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department about an hour to get it under control. Fire officials estimate losses around $180,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.