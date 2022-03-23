CHESTERTOWN, Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a Monday night fire that left a Queen Anne's County home in ruins.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 9 p.m. at a two-story home located at 1925 McGinnes Road in Chestertown. Several passing motorists observed the fire and called 911.
It took the Crumpton Volunteer Fire Department and assisting departments approximately one hour to get the blaze under control.
The home's sole occupant was initially unaccounted for and believed to be entrapped within the rubble of the fire-damaged dwelling. However, firefighters were eventually able to rescue the occupant, who was found to be unharmed. The occupant is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the home and its contents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.