WESR Radio Fire

(Tasley Volunteer Fire Company)

TASLEY, Va. - A local radio station in Accomack County was taken off the air after a fire destroyed a transmitter house early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were called to a commercial fire at the WESR Radio Tower just before 2:30 a.m. on April 7. The fire company arrived to find the station’s transmitter structure fully involved. 

The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company says its assistance was requested just after 2:30 a.m. to control the fire under the radio tower. Fire companies from Bloxom, Onancock, Wachapreague, and Painter also assisted.

First responders say the structure housed WESR’s primary transmitter and auxiliary equipment. Due to the damage, the station is currently off the air.

WESR owner Charlie Russell said the station was working hard to restore their terrestrial broadcast signal and have contacted vendors about a temporary mobile transmitter building and an emergency transmitter. The station has since returned via streaming.

“We want to thank the volunteer fire responders who got out of bed and rushed to respond to the fire call,” Russell said. “They did everything they could and we appreciate their response to our emergency.  We are blessed to be served by the  many dedicated volunteers and we appreciate the services they provide for all of us.”

The origin and cause of the fire have yet to be released.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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