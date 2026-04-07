TASLEY, Va. - A local radio station in Accomack County was taken off the air after a fire destroyed a transmitter house early Tuesday morning.
According to the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were called to a commercial fire at the WESR Radio Tower just before 2:30 a.m. on April 7. The fire company arrived to find the station’s transmitter structure fully involved.
The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company says its assistance was requested just after 2:30 a.m. to control the fire under the radio tower. Fire companies from Bloxom, Onancock, Wachapreague, and Painter also assisted.
First responders say the structure housed WESR’s primary transmitter and auxiliary equipment. Due to the damage, the station is currently off the air.
WESR owner Charlie Russell said the station was working hard to restore their terrestrial broadcast signal and have contacted vendors about a temporary mobile transmitter building and an emergency transmitter. The station has since returned via streaming.
“We want to thank the volunteer fire responders who got out of bed and rushed to respond to the fire call,” Russell said. “They did everything they could and we appreciate their response to our emergency. We are blessed to be served by the many dedicated volunteers and we appreciate the services they provide for all of us.”
The origin and cause of the fire have yet to be released.