CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road.
It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately half an hour to get the blaze under control.
The fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.