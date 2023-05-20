Fire Marshals: Lewes House Fire Caused by Golf Cart

LEWES, Del. - State Fire Marshals determined a house fire to be accidental.
Delaware fire marshals say on May 20, the Lewes Fire Department responded to the 15000 block of Robinson Drive near Coastal Highway just before 5 p.m. for a 911 report of a house on fire.
Firefighters reportedly saw flames shooting from the home's attached garage. Multiple mutual aid fire companies assisted at the scene.
State fire investigators determined that a malfunctioning golf car inside the garage sparked the blaze. According to officials, heavy fire damage was estimated at $350,000.
No injuries were reported in this incident. Fire marshals say two adults have been displaced.