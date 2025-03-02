LAUREL, DE -  The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a woods fire that occurred in Sussex County on Saturday. 

The Delmar Fire Department, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, and additional local units assisted the Laurel Fire Department with a woods fire on Susan Beach Road in Laurel on Saturday.  

The Delmar Fire Department says units arrived on scene to find a "large woods fire as the result of an unattended burn pile". 

It took fire crews from 4 separate counties approximately 3 hours to control the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident. 

This woods fire is one of several that occurred over the weekend

