SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department responded to a large structure fire Sunday night amid blizzard conditions.
The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at a house in the 29200 block of Naylor Mill Road. An occupant discovered the blaze, which firefighters brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Officials said the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage and displaced two residents. No injuries were reported.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal determined the fire originated on the exterior of the home and was accidental, caused by a failure of an electrical branch circuit near the distribution panel.