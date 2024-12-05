Melfa RV Fire
Onancock Volunteer Fire Department

MELFA, VA - Multiple Accomack County fire companies were dispatched to an RV fire Wednesday, saving the life of a dog.

According to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from Melfa, Painter, Wachapreague, Onancock, Tasley, Exmore, and Parksley all responded to the fire on Bobtown Road. There, firefighters say they found an RV used as a private residence fully engulfed in flames. First responders found a dog in a kennel on the back of the trailer and successfully rescued the pet.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in about an hour and did not report any injuries.

The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department also reminds the community to use caution when using fireplaces and wood burning stoves inside your homes, and to ensure you have working smoke detectors for your safety.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you