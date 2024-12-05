MELFA, VA - Multiple Accomack County fire companies were dispatched to an RV fire Wednesday, saving the life of a dog.
According to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters from Melfa, Painter, Wachapreague, Onancock, Tasley, Exmore, and Parksley all responded to the fire on Bobtown Road. There, firefighters say they found an RV used as a private residence fully engulfed in flames. First responders found a dog in a kennel on the back of the trailer and successfully rescued the pet.
Firefighters were able to control the fire in about an hour and did not report any injuries.
The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department also reminds the community to use caution when using fireplaces and wood burning stoves inside your homes, and to ensure you have working smoke detectors for your safety.