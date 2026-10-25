Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/03 AM 3.1 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 25/04 PM 3.4 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 26/04 AM 2.9 0.9 0.9 1 NONE 26/04 PM 3.1 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 27/05 AM 2.7 0.7 0.7 1 NONE 27/05 PM 2.6 0.6 0.3 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/01 PM 3.4 1.3 1.1 1 MINOR 26/01 AM 3.0 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 26/02 PM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1 MINOR 27/02 AM 2.8 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 27/02 PM 3.0 0.9 0.6 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/12 PM 3.4 1.2 1.2 1 NONE 26/01 AM 3.0 0.8 1.1 1 NONE 26/01 PM 3.3 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 27/01 AM 2.7 0.5 0.9 1 NONE 27/02 PM 3.2 1.0 0.7 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/12 PM 3.9 1.4 0.8 1 NONE 26/12 AM 3.3 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 26/01 PM 3.8 1.3 0.6 1 NONE 27/01 AM 3.2 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 27/01 PM 3.7 1.2 0.4 1-2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/10 AM 3.1 1.1 0.9 1 MINOR 25/10 PM 2.5 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 26/11 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1 NONE 26/11 PM 2.3 0.3 0.6 1 NONE 27/12 PM 2.9 0.9 0.5 1-2 NONE 28/12 AM 2.3 0.3 0.6 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/07 AM 3.7 0.9 0.1 1 NONE 25/08 PM 3.1 0.3 -0.1 1 NONE 26/08 AM 3.5 0.7 -0.3 1 NONE 26/08 PM 2.8 0.0 -0.3 1 NONE 27/09 AM 3.6 0.8 -0.3 1 NONE 27/09 PM 2.9 0.1 -0.1 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/08 AM 5.9 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 PM 5.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 26/09 AM 5.6 1.1 0.5 1 NONE 26/09 PM 4.4 -0.1 0.3 1 NONE 27/10 AM 5.5 1.0 0.3 1 NONE 27/10 PM 4.7 0.2 0.6 1 NONE TANGIER ISLAND VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.8 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.4 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/12 PM 3.3 1.5 1.4 1 MINOR 26/12 AM 2.8 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 26/12 PM 3.0 1.1 1.1 1 NONE 27/01 AM 2.5 0.6 1.0 1 NONE 27/01 PM 2.9 1.1 0.9 1 NONE &&