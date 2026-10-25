MILFORD, Del. - Multiple fire companies have responded to a 3rd alarm fire at an elementary school in Milford early Sunday, according to the Georgetown Fire Company.
Firefighters say they were called to assist the Carlisle Fire Company in controlling a large fire at the LuLu M. Ross Elementary School on Lovers Lane on Oct. 25.
Neither the cause or extent of the damage to the school are currently known, though a 3rd alarm suggests a significant fire. The Georgetown Fire Company shared an image of the fire to social media around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.