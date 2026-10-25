Smoke emanating from the LuLu M. Ross Elementary School.

Courtesy of the Georgetown Fire Company

MILFORD, Del. - Multiple fire companies have responded to a 3rd alarm fire at an elementary school in Milford early Sunday, according to the Georgetown Fire Company.

Firefighters say they were called to assist the Carlisle Fire Company in controlling a large fire at the LuLu M. Ross Elementary School on Lovers Lane on Oct. 25. 

Neither the cause or extent of the damage to the school are currently known, though a 3rd alarm suggests a significant fire. The Georgetown Fire Company shared an image of the fire to social media around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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