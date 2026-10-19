SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating an assault on Sunday night that left a man in critical condition.
According to authorities, police were called to W. Main Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 on reports of an assault. There, they found a 43-year-old man who had allegedly been assaulted unconscious on the sidewalk in front of Bury Tavern.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Details on his injuries and the cause remain limited.
Salisbury Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to contact them at 410-548-3165.