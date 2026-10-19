Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM EDT this evening. For the Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&