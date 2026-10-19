POLICE LIGHTS

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating an assault on Sunday night that left a man in critical condition.

According to authorities, police were called to W. Main Street at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 on reports of an assault. There, they found a 43-year-old man who had allegedly been assaulted unconscious on the sidewalk in front of Bury Tavern.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Details on his injuries and the cause remain limited.

Salisbury Police ask anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to contact them at 410-548-3165.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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