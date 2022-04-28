DELMAR. Md,- By 6:00 at the start time of the Heacook Fest 2022, The Amphitheater at Heron Pond was packed with people across Delmarva eager to honor Delmar's Corporal Keith Heacook on the one year anniversary of his death. Heacook was brutally beaten to death while responding to a call. One year later, the community is coming together to celebrate his life, and the sacrifice of all law enforcement officers. Event organizer Doug Marshall says he knows Keith would have had so much fun at the festival.
"Keith, Keith would be here throwing back a beer with the best of them this night. And uh we're doing it obviously for him and for all the brother and sisters in blue who are letting us do this, it's for them," said Marshall.
Joe Joe Spruill knew Keith since they were in childhood. Spruill says he would not miss this event for the world.
"I been knowing Keith since he was 12 years old... always been a good person you know come over his sisters house and everything, just a beautiful person and nobody deserves to pass away the way that he did," said Spruill. "His smile, his jokes, he's heavy handed, you know every time he would grab my shoulder and all this and that, laugh he was just a beautiful person".
The event was free with all donations going to the Corporal Keith Heacook Scholarship Fund. Samuel Brumbley won a scholarship from the fund and says it is an honor.
"It feels great he was a hero, to win a scholarship with his name on it is an honor," said Brumbley.
Larry Milbourn came from Laurel for the event. He says all of Delmar is supporting Delmar tonight.
"Delmarva is small and we do our thing and help each other out," said Milbourn.
The festival will end around 11:00.