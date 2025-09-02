Wicomico County Public Schools
Rachel Pierce

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - It's the first day of school for many students in Wicomico County. Students and teachers are getting ready to begin the 2025-2026 school year.

A few teachers from James M. Bennett High School have some advice for students to success this year.

"For students, just do your best, said Erin Davis. "High school is such a hard age to be, but just stay true to yourself and work as hard as you can."

"It's okay to make mistakes, to learn from them but most importantly, the advice I would give is education is something no one can take away from you, said Kim Fitzgerald. "People can take away certain things but no one can ever take away your education so just value it."

Wicomico County first days of school:

September 2:

- grades 1-6, 9

- Pittsville (all grades)

- Mardela (6th grade)

- Pre-K and Kindergarten (as assigned)

September 3:

- Pre-K and Kindergarten (as assigned)

- all other grades

