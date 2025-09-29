SOUTH BETHANY, Del. — For the first time, clams raised at the University of Delaware Aquaculture Hatchery will be released into the state’s Inland Bays.
On Oct. 1, hatchery coordinator Alyssa Campbell will seed about 240,000 juvenile clams into Little Assawoman Bay. The effort is a partnership among Delaware State University, the University of Delaware, the Delaware Sea Grant College Program and the Delaware Environmental Coalition.
The project has two main goals: to expand recreational clamming opportunities and to improve water quality. Clams are natural filter feeders, capable of cleaning gallons of water each day, which supports healthier conditions for both wildlife and people.
The release is seen as a milestone for the Inland Bays because it combines habitat restoration with future opportunities for recreation.
The release event begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Assawoman Wildlife Area, bayside, just south of South Bethany. Representatives from all partner organizations are expected to attend.