LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call.
It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe. Pugh's two young daughters were severely injured in the crash. The driver of the other car, 24 year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Del., was also killed in the accident.
Hours later, firefighters answered to a massive, three alarm fire at The Globe building in downtown Laurel. No one was injured in the fire, but crews worked throughout the early morning and into the next day to successfully put the fire out.
Since then, there have been two car accidents involving school buses in the area, one of which was a fatal accident. This is in addition to other fatal accidents happening in the area in the span of just one week.
Laurel Fire Department's Chief Jeff Hill says his team of firefighters and EMS personnel have certainly felt the mental and emotional stress of it all.
"It's the stress from the accident and the stress from the fire," says Hill. "Everybody was just worn out. You can read their demeanor."
Hill says he mental and emotional is a top priority within the Laurel Fire Department and he has taken steps to ensure that first responders are getting the attention they need. This includes counseling services form the Sussex County Stress Management Team that are available 24/7 for all first responders.
"I don't want to wake up tomorrow morning and find out one of my people did something because they were stressed out," says Hill. "I try to do everything I can to make sure they're okay."
According to Hill, many firefighters say the support has helped them feel better. Hill says he is continuing to stress and encourage his team to get help if needed.
"You don't ever forget them," says Hill. "You try to put them to the back of your mind because you've got to move on to the next in Laurel, but you never forget."