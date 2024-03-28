First Responders to Bridge Collapse Honored in Orioles Opener

BALTIMORE, MD– First responders to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse were honored in the Baltimore Orioles’ Opening Day game.
The team also took time to honor all those impacted by the March 26 tragedy.
"The Orioles will hold a special moment of silence following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, honoring the victims and their families and sharing an appreciation for our city’s brave first responders who immediately stepped into action," the team said on its website.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officers Sergeant Paul Pastorek, Corporal Jeremy Herbert and Officer Garry Kirts were recognized for their response during the third inning.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore expressed gratitude on behalf of the state – calling the heroes “Maryland Tough and Baltimore Strong.”
“When crisis struck, they stepped into the breach for total strangers,” Moore said. “In this time of challenge, they’re a bright light for our nation and our state. They deserve not just our praise – but our deep respect for braving these unprecedented events and saving lives.”
Pastorek, Herbert and Kirts said they were proud to carry out their duties and save lives.
“While your messages and outreaches are so appreciated, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time as we mourn the lives of those lost and spend time with those we hold dear,” the officers said in a joint statement.