DORCESTER COUNTY, MD - Friday morning marked the first snow system of the season to impact Delmarva, and for some, that meant the first snow day.
Winter does not officially start until December 21, but the light coating over many communities on the peninsula has neighbors thinking about what the season ahead might have in store.
Parts of Dorchester and western Wicomico counties picked up an inch or two of snow during the active precipitation in the first half of Friday.
"It's very pretty, but I like a lot of snow or no snow at all," Becky Matey, who lives in the town of Vienna in Dorchester County, said.
Even though the snow only fell for a few hours, slick roadways slowed morning commutes and delayed or cancelled some schools.
Matey, who said she does not like to drive in the snow, was able to enjoy a snow day at home with her daughters, Ava and Raiin.
"I love a snow day," Matey said. "I hope that we do get another big snow, because I want the girls to experience big snows like I did when I was younger."
Things slowed down by late afternoon. In Cambridge, some people braced against the cold to walk along Long Wharf Park in the last hours of daylight.
"I was surprised because they weren't predicting it so early in the morning and then it came down most of the day until noon," Bob Rowe of Cambridge said. "It looks nice, all covered in white."