SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to a 2022 home invasion that left one man dead, bringing the total number of suspects to five.
According to police, on October 11, 2022, police arrived at a home on West Stein Highway just before midnight on reports of a home invasion and shooting. There, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
The ensuing investigation revealed five suspects had forced their way into the home through a rear door, police say. The suspects then went to the victim’s bedroom brandishing guns and demanding an unknown item. Investigators say the male victim, identified as Carl Pedone Jr., 19, was shot multiple times in the torso. A 19-year-old female victim, seated in a chair in the bedroom, was also shot once.
Pedone later died at a nearby hospital, while the female victim was treated and released. An infant child and two other adults were in the home at the time, according to police, but were not injured.
In April of 2023, police announced the arrests of Trent Ingalls, 20, of Milford, and two juvenile males in connection to the home invasion murder. All three were charged with murder and various other charges. Delaware State Police continued to search for the remaining two suspects.
On August 12th, a Sussex County Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Timothy Ohara and a 16-year-old police identified as Denzel Maker as additional suspects in the murder.
Ohara, already incarcerated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution, was charged with the following crimes and remains incarcerated on on a $500,000 cash bond:
-Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
-Murder 1st Degree During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
-Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
-Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
-Conspiracy 1st Degree (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
On August 15th, police say Maker turned himself into authorities. He was taken to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
-Murder 1st Degree During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
-Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony)
-Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
-Conspiracy 1st Degree (Felony)
-Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
