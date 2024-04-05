VIRGINIA - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of Department of Forestry part-time Firefighter, James C. Ward.
James C. Ward was a Department of Forestry part-time Firefighter who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on Saturday, March 30th, 2024.
Governor Youngkin ordered today that "the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia".
Flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Saturday April 6 and proceed until sunset.