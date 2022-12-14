Flames From Lumberyard Fire In Talbot County Goes On For Hours

QUEEN ANNE, Md. - Flames tore through the Queen Anne operation all night, destroying at least one building.
It will likely be a long road to recovery at the site of the lumber yard. The business lies on the border of Talbot County and Queen Anne, Md.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire broke out at the Park Ave. site around 6 p.m. and continued well into the afternoon.
No injuries were reported, but the damage is estimated to be around $500,000.
The fire went on for hours and took the work of about 80 firefighters to get it under control.
Chief of The Queen Anne - Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company, Kenny Hope, says "the fire was pretty much 20 to 30 feet high. The entire building was just fully involved. The whole building was off and the building next to it started to catch fire."
The building did eventually collapse.
Hope says he knew that his crew and around 10 other crews were in for a long night when they arrived at the scene.
"It was about eight hours or so. We've been out there going back-and-forth and monitoring; making sure it's not catching to any other buildings on fire," says Hope.
But for neighbors, it was a long and scary night. Cindy Faya and her husband Scott Faya had a front-row seat to the fire, from their backyard.
"I grabbed my two chihuahuas and then I called my husband. I screamed for my husband. I figured I would be homeless for Christmas," said Cindy.
Scott added, "I heard something up in my bedroom and I heard something boom. I looked out back and I saw the embers coming up in the air and the flames were above the trees."
It is unknown how the fire started or what caused it.