CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — Flooded roads and beach erosion slowed the recovery on Chincoteague after Sunday’s coastal storm, with inches of standing water still visible near the causeway and at low-lying intersections Monday.
“Definitely not what I was expecting,” said visitor Nicole Welton. “With all the rain and the flooding, we got flooded in. Luckily, we have our truck and we’re driving through the waters.”
Beach impacts were evident. Prolonged onshore winds pushed wave run-up into the dune line. Parking at Tom’s Cove was closed off.
“It is kind of concerning seeing all the erosion happening,” said surfer Jeremiah Dagen. “But, yeah, waves are nice. Just here for fun.”
Officials said ponding may persist through several tide cycles even as overall water levels fall. Drivers in smaller cars were seen turning around on the causeway while larger vehicles crept through shallow sections. Police repeated their guidance not to drive into water of unknown depth and to watch for hidden potholes and wake effects that can push water toward nearby properties.
Some businesses had adjusted hours or closures as staff navigated flooded blocks and cleanup duties. Authorities asked the public to follow town and park alerts for updates on road status and beach access, to avoid deeper water, and to report downed lines or damage through the proper channels.