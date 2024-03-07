SALISBURY, MD - Wicomico County Emergency Services has announced the closing of Route 13 at Priscilla Street due to flooding on Thursday.
Emergency Services says traffic is being detoured at Priscilla Street and asks drivers to not attempt driving through the water.
As of 8 a.m., southbound traffic on Rt. 13 was seeing backups on the City’s main artery.
The intersection of Rt. 13 and Priscilla was previously closed for days in December due to similar flooding issues.
WBOC will continue to monitor the flooding and will update this article throughout the day.