ONANCOCK, VA. - As an incoming storm looms, residents of Accomack County are bracing for potential flooding, with concerns rising over the overflow of ditches along county roads.
Residents say standing water is a common sight. Heavy rainfall often exacerbates the issue, leading to the overflow and eventually flooding. Acknowledging these community concerns, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors has announced plans to address the issue in the near future.
In Saxis, a small community within Accomack County, brown water was seen stagnating in ditches, exemplifying the potential risks posed by the impending storm. Similarly, in Parksley, homeowners describe flooding as a typical occurrence.
"Yeah, it's always flooded if we get a lot of rain, especially all at one time. It floods every single time. Both ends of the road flood," remarked Parksley resident Allison Hart.
Neighboring residents like Sherry Morgan says accumulation of trash in the ditches adds to the frustration.
"People just throw their trash in the ditches; it's like they don't care. And it's sad to see all the trash up and down the roads," said Onancock resident Sherry Morgan.
Jeff Parks, a member of the Accomack County Board of Supervisors, outlined the county's response to the drainage concerns, mentioning the suggestion of a task force.
"We're going to look at ourselves and understand what our policy is, what capabilities we have, what we have been doing, and how we can do better. The second step to that is how we can work with state partners and possibly federal partners to come up with a solution to improve drainage," explained Parks.
Parks further revealed discussions with the Virginia Department of Transportation regarding the matter. The county intends to compile a report within the next 30 days, outlining proposed solutions and then a timeline could be created addressing the issue.