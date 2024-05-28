WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- Eighteen flower baskets worth $720 have been stolen from Williams Market on Nanticoke Road. Both incidents happened in the middle of the night.
Once the market closes the entrance gets blocked off by a fence. Well, whoever did this parked on the side of the road, climbed over the fence, and made there way to a display towards the front of the property where baskets of flowers were hanging.
The first incident occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. John McCaig, who's worked at the market for 6 years, tells us the thieves came by around 10:30 p.m. McCaig said two people got out of a car and stole 10 flower baskets.
The second theft took place two days later on Thursday, May 23rd, and eight flower baskets were taken. Each basket is valued at $40.00.
"This is not like a big giant store that can recover their losses," said McCaig. "This is a mom and pop store, why would you come and steal from a mom and pop store?"
Barbara Klebon is a longtime shopper at Williams Market, visiting the family-run business for more than 30 years.
"It's just very sad and it's also infuriating that somebody would cross the line and come into somebody's private business," said Klebon.
The thieves were captured on camera, but the footage and any pictures pulled from it are grainy, so they have not led to much. You can check those pictures out on the stores Facebook page.
On Tuesday, May 28th, however, the store installed two new cameras outfitted with high-definition technology.
"Hopefully they'll come back and we'll get them," said McCaig.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is aware of the recent thefts. McCaig said he's not sure if it was the same people both times.
If you know anything or recognize one of the people in the pictures posted on Williams Market's Facebook page, you are encouraged to contact the store or the sheriff's office.