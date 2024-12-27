SALISBURY, MD - The cold and flu season is in full swing, and doctors at the University of Maryland are reporting a significant rise in flu cases. Experts suggest the increase may be partly due to fewer people getting flu vaccinations this year.
As temperatures drop, the sound of coughing and sneezing has become familiar, with cold and flu-like symptoms rampant across the region. According to the University of Maryland Health System, the trend is concerning.
“We are definitely seeing a significant spike in flu over the past month or so, with percentages in positive tests and the number of people coming in going up dramatically,” said Dr. Scott Burger, chief medical officer for the University of Maryland Urgent Care.
Flu vaccine data from the state of Maryland indicates that only 27% of residents have received their flu shots this year. In previous years, vaccination rates were higher, ranging from 32% to 36%.
Matt Balish, a pharmacist with Apple Discount Drugs, confirmed the downward trend.
“Overall, generally, vaccines are down. People are not getting their shots. They’re not getting their COVID shots; they’re not getting their flu shots,” said Balish.
The decline in vaccinations is raising concerns among residents, including Anne Matey of Salisbury.
“I’d be very concerned because I think older people, particularly, the flu is still very dangerous. I mean, COVID isn’t great,” said Matey.
Balish also addressed a common myth linking cold weather to illness.
“It is an old wives’ tale because the reason people get sick in the winter and associate going out in the cold with getting sick is we’re gathering for the holidays. If you don’t realize you’re sick, you bring your holiday cheer—and sickness—to the party,” he said.
Doctors and pharmacists urge residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and others.
“Get your flu shot, wash your hands, cover your cough—all the basic stuff to help stay healthy,” Balish added.