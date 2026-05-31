OCEAN CITY, Md. - A flying boat emergency landed in Assawoman Bay in Ocean City this afternoon after one of its stabilizing floats came off, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.
Fire officials say it landed behind popular beach bar Seacrets around 2:15 p.m.
They say the aircraft was a SeaRey, which is a single engine seaplane with a hull, which is what allows the plane to land on water. The aircraft remained "somewhat afloat," according to the fire department, and no one was hurt.
The incident is being handled by the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.