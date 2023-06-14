CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The online auction for the buyback of Chincoteague foal #29 ended tonight with a final bid of $40,500.
Bidding on the Bay Pinto Filly began on June 9th.
The highest bidder in the auction will reportedly now be given the honor of officially naming foal #29 and will receive a Registration Certificate stating that they are a participating donor in the Chincoteague Wild Pony Buy-Back to the Island Program. As a buyback, the foal will remain on Chincoteague in the care of the Fire Company.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has said all of the proceeds from the auction will benefit the Museum of Chincoteague for the “Save the Beebe Ranch” fund. As of May 31st, the Museum had raised about $525,000 of their $625,000 goal as the June 30th closing date approaches.
The Museum previously told WBOC they are under contract for the property at the Beebe Ranch and are already looking to form a special committee for the Ranch.
Other fundraising options are still available, with another auction for a Peter Stone model of “Surfer Dude” ending tomorrow, and a GoFundMe. Donations can also be made at the Museum’s website.