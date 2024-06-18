DOVER, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware revved up the engines of generosity this morning at Dover Motor Speedway.
In their only mobile drive-through pantry event for the month, a steady flow of cars streamed through from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as volunteers and staff provided much-needed assistance to the community.
David Weddle, the Food Bank's program manager, highlighted the rising issue of food insecurity, particularly during the summer months. "Right now, one in five children in Delaware are food insecure, and one in eight Delawareans overall face food insecurity," Weddle said. "We always see those increases, especially in summer. We all know that school is an important place for children and an access point for them to get food, so events like this throughout the summer are a good way to get food into those households."
Perdue contributed significantly to the event with a donation of 14,000 pounds of chicken for distribution in Dover.