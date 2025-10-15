MILFORD, DE- With the holiday season approaching, the Food Bank of Delaware has launched its annual food drive, calling on the community for support amid recent and upcoming SNAP changes.
Thanksgiving is just weeks away, and the Food Bank has already begun collecting holiday staples to help ensure no family in the First State goes without a meal.
Chad Robinson, with the Food Bank, says the holidays are about more than just food — they're about bringing people together.
"The holidays are always such a time that folks want to gather together. They want to be around the same table. We recognize that that's so important for families, no matter what their economic situation is."
Megan Zavala, Economic Mobility Director at the Food Bank, says the holiday season is always the organization's busiest time of year.
"We do see an increase in the people who come to us for food assistance, especially during the holiday season. They come to us to fill that gap, as well as to use SNAP benefits."
However, the Food Bank says recent federal SNAP changes could significantly increase demand this year compared to previous years.
Zavala says the Food Bank has spent the past month adapting to SNAP rules that now require able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) to work up to 80 hours a month to keep benefits beyond the three-month limit.
"ABAWD work requirements went into effect on October 1. So anyone between the ages of 18 and 54 years old is required to comply with these work requirements."
While the past month has been challenging for the Food Bank as it navigates these changes, Zavala says the organization is preparing for additional SNAP program updates set to take effect in the coming weeks.
"Starting November 1st, previous exemptions for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and children who aged out of the foster care system at age 18 will now go away."
With more than 100,000 Delawareans relying on SNAP, Zavala says demand is already rising as it prepares for the anticipated holiday surge.
"For families that aren't able to meet these new work requirements, we expect more will need help from the emergency food system, which includes us and our partners."
Robinson says community support is needed now more than ever to ensure the Food Bank can serve everyone in need this holiday season.
"It's so important for all of us to come together to ensure our neighbors have access to food. That's something we would say any day, but especially now."
The Food Bank of Delaware is accepting donations for its holiday drive. Those interested can host a food drive, donate online, or drop off non-perishable holiday items directly at the Food Bank.