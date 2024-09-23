DELAWARE – The Food Bank of Delmarva has kicked off their annual Thanksgiving food drive two weeks early for the 2024 season.
According to a spokesperson, the Thanksgiving food drive began today, September 23rd. It usually begins on October 7th. The Food Bank cites high grocery prices increasingly driving Delawareans to turn to the Food Bank for help.
“We are committed to making sure no Delawarean goes without a holiday meal,” Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky said in a statement Monday. “To do this, we need the support of our community. Together, we can all brighten the holiday season for our neighbors in need.”
The Food Bank of Delaware listed the following two ways to support the Thanksgiving food drive:
-Hosting an online fundraiser: These fundraisers allow the Food Bank to purchase highly-sought items. The Food Bank of Delaware says they can provide three meals to Delawareans in need for every dollar donated.
-Host an in-person food drive: Individuals and businesses can pick up a cardboard box or use their own to collect food. Donations may then be delivered to the Food Bank of Delaware in Newark (222 Lake Drive) and Milford (102 Delaware Veterans Blvd.) Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Friday 8:30 am. – 12:00 noon.
The Food Bank of Delaware asks that all donations be delivered by noon on Friday, November 8th to ensure they are distributed in time for Thanksgiving.
More information on the holiday food drive can be found at the Food Bank of Delaware’s website.