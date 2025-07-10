MILFORD, DE- The Food Bank of Delaware is raising alarms over the impacts of the newly signed "One Big Beautiful Bill," warning that changes to the federal SNAP program could leave tens of thousands across the state without critical food support.
The bill, signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, introduces many changes and cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including stricter work requirements, expanded time limits, and, for the first time in the program's history, a cost-sharing model that shifts part of the financial burden to states.
Among those bracing for the impact is Bianca Williams, a mother of three from Milford, who says SNAP and Medicaid have been life-saving.
"The SNAP, the Medicaid — basically, it's giving me life. I was at my wits' end until this opportunity came."
After losing her job, Williams enrolled in the Food Bank's culinary program. She credits that opportunity with helping her feed her family and giving her a chance to begin rebuilding her future.
"The SNAP benefits helped fund this class, which is a life changer. If it wasn't for the program, I don't know where we would be. We probably would be homeless right now."
Chad Robinson with the Food Bank of Delaware estimates that as many as 37,000 Delawareans could lose some or all of their SNAP benefits as a result of the legislation, formally known as H.R. 1.
"With the passage of H.R. One, there's going to be devastating impacts to food security across the country, particularly here in Delaware."
One of the first programs expected to be eliminated after September 30 is SNAP-Ed, a nutrition education initiative that has served low-income families at the Food Bank for more than twenty years.
Robinson says cutting this program will be a significant loss for many in Delaware, as it's been a key part of how the Food Bank teaches families to prepare healthy meals on a budget.
"So many families look to those as opportunities to learn not only how to eat healthy, but how to stretch their food dollar."
Supporters of the bill, including congressional Republicans, argue that the SNAP program has been mismanaged for years, resulting in billions of dollars in losses.
But critics say the cuts go too far and will disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), who voted against the bill, says the legislation's effects will extend far beyond those who directly receive benefits.
"When there are hungry children in classrooms, they can't learn. When there are sick people crowding our emergency rooms, it impacts everybody."
Sen. Chris Coons told WBOC he plans to hold a press conference Friday at the Food Bank's headquarters in Newark to highlight what he calls the "human costs" of the cuts.
The event aims to focus on what the legislation could mean for hunger in Delaware and how he and others plan to oppose it.