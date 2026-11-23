SNOW HILL, Md. – Snow Hill’s only grocery store, Food Rite, reopened its doors to the public on Monday, Nov. 23. The event featured free food and drinks to those in attendance.
Gary and Raj Singh manage the store together. Gary says the renovations were very successful over the past few months.
“We've been doing little bits and pieces here and there,” he says. “Starting with a roof replacement, that was last year, and that was the biggest thing. Then once that was confirmed that we don't have any issues with the roof, then we wanted to make sure the inside starts getting better. So in August, we started. It was a little over two and a half months. It was actually a pretty good timeline that we were able to accomplish.”
Food Rite also serves as a gas station for those coming and going through Snow Hill. Many neighbors far and wide praise the food and service at the store, including Steffany Beckett. She travels from Salisbury to visit Food Rite.
“I try to get down here as often as I can,” she says. “They always have fantastic platters, and sandwiches. It is guaranteed to be great food. Everybody looks for it in the neighborhood. I've stopped here so many times while they were renovating the outside. I was like, ‘Oh my god. Come on, people, we need you open. I’m hungry!’”
Melanie Pursel, Worcester County’s director of tourism and economic development, says Food Rite has been a staple in town for many years.
“I know that with such limited access to fresh produce and fresh meat within the vicinity, they've really been the go-to. Especially for the folks that need to walk or bike to the store.”
During Food Rite's renovations, many neighbors had to travel many miles to grab their groceries. Pursel says the store fills a void for those who may not have access to travel.
“That's why you see some of these Dollar Generals that have some fresh food pop up in some of these more remote areas,” she says. “But having something like the Food Rite, where they've made this investment, they've upgraded their freezers, they've upgraded their whole facade and their whole experience there, it really helps the citizens. Especially the ones that are not as mobile or can't go as far, or they've got children at home or they can't get away.”
Gary Singh says groceries and meats are now available for customers, but he says the produce section will be installed after the holiday season.