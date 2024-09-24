DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has released the findings of a comprehensive study of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), or “forever chemicals,” throughout Delaware’s surface waters.
The study, conducted in 2022 by the DNREC Watershed Approach to Toxics Assessment and Restoration, analyzed samples from 83 surface waters from 33 watersheds throughout the First State for the presence of PFAS and identified priority areas possibly in need of remediation.
DNREC says PFAS are man-made chemicals that persist in the environment and human body. Identifying and eliminating the sources of these chemicals will provide positive impacts on both community health and water quality, according to DNREC.
“Understanding the extent of PFAS contamination in Delaware’s surface waters is a critical step toward mitigating the risks associated with these persistent chemicals,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “This newest study also underscores the need for public knowledge about the vast and complex issue of PFAS contamination. By providing research and information, DNREC empowers Delaware residents to make informed decisions to protect their health and the health of their families.”
The study’s results identified the following bodies of water and watersheds as priority action sites:
-Little River (Kent County)
-St. Jones River (Kent County)
-Red Clay Creek (New Castle County)
-Hershey Run (New Castle County)
-Long Branch (New Castle County)
-Shellpot Creek (New Castle County)
DNREC says follow-up action will include resampling for verification of data and review of other data collected nearby. Once PFAS levels are confirmed, additional samples will be collected from the general site area or within the broader watersheds, according to the Department.
More information on PFAS in Delaware, including this and other studies, can be found on DNREC’s website.