MILLSBORO, Del. - The historic Ball Theatre on Main Street in Millsboro is officially reopening summer 2027 as the Millstone Theatre.
PCA Productions announced Monday they have been renovating the almost-century old building, and they are planning to finish the work in time for next summer.
PCA Productions also helped to revive the Milton Theatre.
Millsboro Mayor Bob McKee says reopening the Millstone Theatre is part of revitalizing downtown Millsboro.
"We have restaurants and retail in town, but we’ve needed a true anchor." he said. "A facility like this, as a theatre, would be the anchor... This is the piece that drives everything else."
Former owners Julie Hattier and Eric Clarke say they knew the building had to remain dedicated to the performing arts, and they find it rewarding to watch it transition to this next chapter.
PCA Productions says anyone can sign up on their website to be notified when they announce their first show next year.
The building, located on 214 Main St., has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2018 as the Ball Theatre.