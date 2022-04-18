CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The former mayor of Cambridge has plead guilty to several counts of distributing revenge porn.
Andrew Bradshaw faces 50 counts of revenge porn charges, but Monday at a hearing at the Dorchester County Circuit Court, he only plead guilty to five, as part of a plea deal.
Bradshaw will not face any time behind bars, after a judge suspended his prison sentence. He will be on supervised probation for three years, pay about a $5,000 fine, and have to preform community service.
Prosecutors say he posted photos of his ex-girlfriend without her consent or knowledge. He also captioned the photos with crude and sexually explicit and racially charged language.
Bradshaw was placed on indefinite unpaid leave last year and resigned earlier this year.