DOVER, DE.- A former Capital School District employee has been arrested for child abuse following an incident at one of the schools.
Dover Police say the investigation started on October 19th, 2023, when a school resource officer at William Henry Middle School, on Carver Road in Dover, was told that an 11-year-old was reportedly injured by 55-year-old Richard Powell, of Felton.
Police say that Powell was a paraprofessional with the school district at the time.
On Monday, February 5th, a warrant was issued for Powell and he later turned himself in.
Powell was released on his own recognizance on the following charge:
- Child Abuse Third Degree
The Capital School District released a statement following the arrest saying, “In light of this, we are committed to reassessing our training programs and procedures to be proactive with a focus on prevention. Our priority remains providing a safe and supportive environment for all students. As with all personnel matters with former and current employees, we are not at liberty to share additional information.”