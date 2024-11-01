EASTON, MD.- A former Easton Police Sergeant has been sentenced for two counts of misconduct in office.
A judge sentenced Jason Dyott on both counts to four years in prison with all but six months suspended. The sentences will be served concurrently. Dyott's employment with the police department ended on Oct. 31st.
Prosecutors say Dyott was convicted of official misconduct for engaging in sexual relations with two teenage girls.
The Easton Police Chief, Alan Lowrey, released a statement saying, "Being a police officer is more than a job, it is an acceptance of a duty to uphold the laws of our country and a duty to the safety of the members of our community." Lowrey continued saying, "It is also the acceptance of a duty to your fellow law enforcement officers. It is disappointing and maddening to our community, our officers and to me, that Mr. Dyott chose to violate these duties and serve his own gratifications at the expense of young people in our community."