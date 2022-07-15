LEWES, Del.- Police have arrested the former manager of Lewes Harbour Marina following accusations that he stole more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from the business over an extended length of time.
Lewes police said that on July 2, the department received a complaint about a long-time employee, identified as a Thomas J. Serbin, 51, of Milton, Del., stealing from the Lewes Harbour Marina, located on Anglers Road. The department said that Detective Casey Crapps was assigned to investigate the allegation and was able to confirm that Serbin, who was employed as the store manager for approximately two years, had over the course of his employment committed dozens of thefts from the store.
A search warrant was obtained and executed on July 12 Serbin’s home. Police said that during this search, members of the Lewes Police Department located well in excess of $100,000 of merchandise stolen from the store. Police said that stolen proceeds consisted of 115 fishing rods, 125 high-end fishing reels, more 50,000 yards of high-end fishing line, hundreds of items of saltwater fishing tackle/lures and numerous additional items of fishing equipment and merchandise.
Serbin was arrested and charged with one count of felony theft and released on bail. The case will be reviewed with the Attorney General’s Office for a potential upgrade of charges, according to police.
Police said they believe that Serbin was also selling and bartering property belonging to Lewes Harbor Marina for his personal gain. Police said whoever has received property from Serbin that he alleged to be gifted or promotional items from manufacturers, should be aware that it is likely stolen from the business. Anyone who received property from Serbin at his home or at discounted rates or for barter is asked to contact the Lewes Police Department at 302-645-6264 or the Lewes Harbour Marina at 302-645-6227.