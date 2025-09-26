KENT ISLAND, Md. - A former Stevensville daycare worker has been convicted and sentenced on charges of assaulting three children under the age of two.
According to the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, police were notified of a physical assault on a child at the Kiddie Academy of Kent Island on Feb. 20, 2025. A daycare worker, Wendy Jones, 58, of Easton, was identified as the suspect.
The ensuing investigation uncovered video evidence of Jones assaulting the child, according to police, and revealed she had assaulted two other children, all under the age of two. Jones was arrested on Feb. 21 and would later plead guilty to three counts of second-degree assault.
On Thursday, Sept. 25, Jones was sentenced to three consecutive ten-year sentences, with all but six months suspended for each count. Following her 18-month active sentence, Jones will be placed on three years supervised probation and ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, according to authorities.
“Parents place their trust in those who care for our most vulnerable, our children,” Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hoffman writes. “When that trust is broken, it sends a profound shock through the community. In this case, three innocent children, unable to speak for themselves, were harmed. However, the justice system ensured the responsible party was held accountable. This individual’s actions do not reflect the dedication of caregivers in our community and serve as a clear warning that this behavior will never be tolerated.”