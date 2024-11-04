Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&