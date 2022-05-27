Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 277 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA BERTIE CAMDEN CHOWAN CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN EASTERN VIRGINIA LANCASTER MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK CITY OF CHESAPEAKE CITY OF FRANKLIN CITY OF HAMPTON CITY OF NEWPORT NEWS CITY OF NORFOLK CITY OF POQUOSON CITY OF PORTSMOUTH CITY OF SUFFOLK CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG GLOUCESTER ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY SOUTHAMPTON SURRY YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AHOSKIE, BACONS CASTLE, BARHAM, BAVON, BOOTH FORK, BOWERS HILL, BOYKINS, BUSCH GARDENS, CAMBRIDGE, CAPE CHARLES, CAPE COLONY, CENTERVILLE, CHESAPEAKE AIRPORT, CHINCOTEAGUE, CHIPPOKES STATE PARK, CHRISTENSONS CORNER, COURTLAND, CRISFIELD, CROAKER, CURRITUCK, DEEP CREEK, EDENHOUSE, EDENTON, ELIZABETH CITY, EWELL, EXMORE, FENTRESS, FIVE FORKS, FRANKLIN, GATESVILLE, GLOUCESTER POINT, GREAT BRIDGE, GREENBACKVILLE, GREENBRIER, GROVE, GWALTNEY CORNER, HAMPTON, HANCOCK, HERTFORD, HOG ISLAND GAME RESERVE, HORNTOWN, HORSESHOE, HUNTERDALE, IVOR, KILMARNOCK, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA, LILLY, MACEDONIA, MAVATON, MERRY HILL, MIDWAY, MOUNT PLEASANT, NEW CHURCH, NEW POINT, NEW POINT COMFORT, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, PEARY, POOLESVILLE, POQUOSON, PORTSMOUTH, PRINCESS ANNE, QUITSNA, SAINT JOHNS, SALISBURY, SHARON, SMITHFIELD, SUFFOLK, URBANNA, VALHALLA, VIRGINIA BEACH, WILLIAMSBURG, WINDSOR, AND YORKTOWN.