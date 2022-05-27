SALISBURY, Md.- A now former Salisbury daycare worker has been sentenced to 126 years behind bars for numerous sex crimes against children.
Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Matthew A. Maciarello on Thursday sentenced 19-year-old Roseberline Turenne, of Salisbury, to a total of 280 years, with 126 years years of active incarceration. Following the completion of her prison term, Turenne will be placed on five years of probation under specialized sexual offender supervision as well as lifetime supervision. She will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.
On March 30, 2022, after a two-day jury trial, Turenne was convicted of eight counts of sexual abuse of a minor, eight counts of manufacturing of child pornography, and eight counts of possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors said that between December 2020 and June 2021, Turenne was employed as an assistant Stepping Stones Early Learning Center on South Schumaker Drive in Salisbury.
Court documents show that in June 2021 another employee of the daycare noticed Turenne looking at photos of young children's private parts on her phone. The daycare immediately called authorities to report the incident.
Prosecutors said an investigation revealed the images of a total of eight children under the age of 3 with their private parts exposed were discovered on Turenne's phone. The pictures were identified as having been taken by Turenne while she was responsible for the supervision of those children at the daycare center.
Investigators questioned Turenne, who they say eventually admitted to taking the photos on the daycare's diaper changing table.
Shortly after Turenne's arrest, the manager of Stepping Stones, Barbara Brittingham, told WBOC that Turenne worked at the daycare for at least two years. A background check and fingerprinting were done on Turenne prior to her being hired, Brittingham said.