SEAFORD, Del. - The Department of Justice (DOJ) and law enforcement say they are seeking additional victims.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced a former Seaford High School employee is facing six felony child sexual abuse charges under an indictment returned by a Sussex County Jury.
The Delaware Department of Justice says Jerry Sodano, 52, of Bridgeville was charged on Mar. 13 following an investigation into allegations of an illegal sexual relationship with a student at Seaford High School. Sodano reportedly worked at the school as an athletic trainer.
The state’s indictment alleges that between Aug. 2016 and Jan. 2017, Sodano repeatedly and illegally engaged in sexual activity with the 17-year-old victim.
“It bears repeating: nothing matters more than protecting our kids,” said Attorney General Jennings. “These are gravely serious allegations. When they were brought to our attention, our office and the Delaware State Police acted swiftly to investigate, to support the victim, and to protect students from any further contact with the Defendant. We are asking for the community’s assistance in our investigation and will continue to coordinate with Delaware State Police and the Seaford School District to ensure justice and student safety.”
Officials say Sodano was indicted on five counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority, or supervision first degree, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, all of which are class B violent felonies.
The DOJ says Sodano was given $78,000 cash bail, which was posted, and GPS monitoring.
Authorities say Sodano is not actively working around students and the Seaford School District has placed him on administrative leave.
The DOJ and law enforcement say they are investigating the possibility that Sodano may have other victims. Anyone with knowledge of these allegations or knowledge of any other crimes is asked to contact Detective Lingo of Delaware State Police at (302) 752-3864.