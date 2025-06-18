DELMARVA– The Delmarva baseball community is mourning the loss of former Shorebirds infielder Luis Guevara after the 19-year-old was killed in a jet ski crash in Florida.
The Baltimore Orioles issued a statement on Guevara's passing via social media on June 17:
"Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this time."
Guevara played with the Florida Complex League Orioles after reassignment from Delmarva. Games were cancelled Monday and Tuesday following the head-on jet ski crash in Sarasota, Florida, which reportedly involved multiple FCL Orioles players, according to Major League Baseball News.
The crash, which happened Sunday, remains under investigation by Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to local news outlets.
Guevara was signed by the Orioles as an international free agent from Venezuela in January 2023.
He played 24 games with the Shorebirds after making his stateside debut earlier this season.