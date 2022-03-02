HARRINGTON, Del.- Four people have been arrested for a car chase in a stolen car on Monday.
The Harrington Police Department says officers found a car that matched a description of a car that was involved in a crime the day before. Officers did a search of the license plate and learned the car had been stolen from Downingtown, Pa. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled south bound on US 13 at a high rate of speed. Officers gave chase until it became unsafe.
Later, a Delaware State Police saw the car near Seaford. The car turned off of US 13 onto Chandler Rd. and stopped at a home, before the people inside the car attempted to flee the car. The trooper and Seaford Police were able to arrest the four suspects without incident.
The suspects were taken back to the Harrington Police Department and charged with the following:
Jeppea Smith, 26-year-old man from Wilmington:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (G Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd (G Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer (G Felony)
- Reckless Driving and numerous other traffic charges
Smith was given O/R bond for all charges. He also had several capias from New Castle County Courts which he also was given O/R bond for.
Kyaire Finch, 18-year-old man from Wilmington, Aunyell Davis, 22-year-old woman from Pasadena, MD, Monique White, 38-year-old womanfrom New Castle:
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (G Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd (G Felony)
All three were released on O/R Bond.