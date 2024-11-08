OCEAN CITY, MD– The Worcester County Sheriff's Office arrested four shoplifting suspects following a theft investigation and pursuit through Berlin.
Deputies responded to Under Armour at 12741 Ocean Gateway for reports of a shoplifting incident the evening of Nov. 7th.
The suspects had reportedly fled in a vehicle – which police found driving on Assateague Road in Berlin.
Officials say one suspect fled the car on foot and was apprehended by Berlin Police.
The Sheriff's Office, Berlin Police and Maryland State Police coordinated the deployment of stop sticks to disable the vehicle and arrest the three remaining suspects.
An investigation revealed the suspects allegedly stole $2,347 worth of merchandise from Under Armour.
All four suspects remain in police custody, according to the Sheriff's Office. Their identities are being witheld pending formal charges.
Sheriff Matt Crisafulli commended the joint response: "We take these incidents very seriously and are grateful for the swift response by our deputies and partner agencies. Our community's safety is our priority, and we will continue to ensure that those involved in criminal activity are held accountable."
The Sheriff's Office announced an increased law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.