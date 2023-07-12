DOVER, Del. - Three Dover men and one Middletown man have been charged with conspiring to distribute various drugs after Dover Police assisted in the largest known seizure of fentanyl in Delaware history.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Delaware, Dwayne Fountain, 51, William Warren, 47, Martin Fountain, 47, and Durell Patton, 44, allegedly conspired to distribute drugs from January to May of this year. The charges follow a lengthy investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Delaware State Police, and the Dover Police Department.
“The threat to public health and safety found in these cases is something that requires policing organizations to share information and resources, in order to protect the vulnerable,” noted Dover Police Chief Thomas A. Johnson, Jr. “It bears repeating that the amount of illicit drugs seized in this operation was enough to potentially kill close to 400,000 people, or, stated another way, roughly 4 in 10 Delawareans. It was great to be a part of such an effective collaboration between Local, State, and Federal law enforcement agencies.”
The Attorney’s Office says more than 7.5 kilograms of fentanyl were seized, along with 10 kilograms of powder cocaine, more than a kilogram of crack cocaine, roughly 280 grams of methamphetamine, and 300 grams of xylazine.
In addition to the drug charges, Dwayne Fountain and Durrell Patton were allegedly in possession of firearms despite past convictions that bar them from having them.
Dwayne Fountain faces a mandatory minimum 10 years and a maximum of life incarceration if convicted. Warren faces a minimum of 5 years with a maximum of 40. Both Martin Fountain and Patton could see a maximum of 20 years.