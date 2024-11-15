SMYRNA, DE - The Delaware Department of Correction (DDOC) has announced the arrests of four suspects in investigations into prison contraband smuggling at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC) near Smyrna.
DDOC says the first investigation began on September 28, when Amaryllis Figueroa, 34, of Newark, DE was reportedly acting suspicious during a visit to 39-year-old inmate Jamaal Dearry. Investigators say Dearry was removed from the visitation area and searched, revealing a package with 22.92 grams of cannabinoid-laced paper, 40 doses of Buprenorphine strips, and nearly 5 grams of suspected marijuana. Dearry, who has been incarcerated since 2014, was charged with the following:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)
Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)
Figueroa was arrested at the facility and charged with the following before being released on a $5,000 secured bond:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)
On November 11th, DDOC says 36-year-old Tyshekia Thomas, of Wilmington, was seen passing one or more concealed packages to Markeevis McDougal, a 39-year-old inmate during a visit. McDougal was searched and authorities say they found nearly 9 grams of marijuana and about 140 Suboxone strips. McDougal, who has been at JTVCC since 2019, was charged with the following:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)
Thomas was also arrested and charged with the following before being released on her own recognizance:
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)
“Recent investments in enhanced mail screening across all of our correctional facilities to improve security and eliminate mail contraband have achieved those goals, but we have also recognized that this effort could drive an increase in schemes to smuggle drugs and other illegal contraband in through other means,” Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said. “Thanks to the active and continued vigilance by our highly trained Correctional Officers and facility investigation teams, we are meeting that risk head-on through the use of technology, monitoring, and other tools to keep our employees, visitors, and incarcerated individuals safe.”